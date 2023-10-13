Hemalatha in ‘TNR’ gave me utmost satisfaction: Renu Desai

The much-awaited pan India project 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a crazy combination of mass maharaja Ravi Teja, director Vamsi and Abhishek Agarwal Arts Abhishek Agarwal. Presented by Tej Narayan Aggarwal and produced by Mayank Singhania, Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj will be seen as heroines in this film. With gripping teaser, massive trailer and chartbuster songs, “Tiger…” already creates huge buzz nationwide. Actress Renu Desai, who played the pivotal role of Hemalatha Lavanam in the film, shared the special features of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. Let’s have a look into it.

Tell us about the role of Hemalatha Lavanam?

Hemalatha Lavanam has a larger than life personality. In those days, she went to Chambal and Bundelkhand and did many reforms there with the decoys. She also fought against the Jogini system and untouchability. Hemalatha Lavanam will inspire the younger generation audience through this movie. My antecedents are good enough to do such a great role.

How did you prepare for this role?

I met some people to know about her. I met Lavanam's niece Kirti in Vijayawada. She gave a lot of information about her. All of that helped when doing this role, naturally my head moves a lot when I speak. But Hemalatha Lavanam is very stable and sober. I have worked on consistent body language. I have also prepared Telugu clearly. I honestly tried to look like her. This role gave me a lot of satisfaction.

Did you take a break from acting?

I feel like acting. But the story, character, director and producer should come together. Now ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ has got three. I will definitely act if I get good roles.

What is the best compliment you have received so far for the movie 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'?

After watching the trailer, my daughter said, 'I am very proud of playing a role suitable for her age'. This is the biggest compliment to me.

When will Akira be introduced as a hero?

Akira is not interested in becoming a hero till now. Akira is a very different personality. Learned piano. He also learned about film production. He learned yoga, martial arts, kick boxing. He likes writing. He also wrote a script. But till now he did not say that he will become an actor. If he decides to become a hero, I will announce it before everyone else.

Do you want Akira to come in movies?

Every mother wants to see her son on the big screen. I have too. But before he wants to be a hero, he has to feel. He is beautiful to look at. He has all the qualities that an actor needs. I am an actress. His family is filled with actors. As a mother, I want to see how he looks on screen.