Here Are The 2020 Emmy Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Don Cheadle — Black Monday

Ted Danson — The Good Place

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali — Ramy

Alan Arkin — The Komsinky Method

Andre Braugher — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper — The Good Place

Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek

Tony Shaloub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden — The Good Place

Betty Gilpin — GLOW

Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji — Insecure

Cecily Strong — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Driver — Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy — Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel — Modern Love

Brad Pitt — Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard — Modern Family

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett — A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler — The Politician

Maya Rudolph — The Good Place

Maya Rudolph — Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Steve Carell — The Morning Show

Brian Cox — Succession

Billy Porter — Pose

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Laura Linney — Ozark

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Zendaya — Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun — Succession

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Mark Duplass — The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright — Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

Laura Dern — Big Little Lies

Julia Garner — Ozark

Thandie Newton — Westworld

Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve

Sarah Snook — Succession

Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley — The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones — This Is Us

James Cromwell — Succession

Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian

Andrew Scott — Black Mirror

Martin Short — The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel — The Handmaid's Tale

Laverne Cox — Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones — Succession

Phylicia Rashad — This Is Us

Cicely Tyson — How to Get Away With Murder

Harriet Walter — Succession

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons — Watchmen

Hugh Jackman — Bad Education

Paul Mescal — Normal People

Jeremy Pope — Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America

Shira Haas — Unorthodox

Regina King — Watchmen

Octavia Spencer — Self Made

Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Watchmen

Jovan Adepo — Watchmen

Tituss Burgess — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. — Watchmen

Dylan McDermott — Hollywood

Jim Parsons — Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba — Mrs. America

Toni Collette — Unbelievable

Margo Martindale — Mrs. America

Jean Smart — Watchmen

Holland Taylor — Hollywood

Tracey Ullman — Mrs. America

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

