Live
- Sajay Dutt to lock horns with Ram in ‘Double iSmart’
- Maha Shakti' campaign launched in Anakapalli
- FIR against BJP workers for staging protest outside the Home Minister's house
- Here is the latest update of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’
- Emmy awards gets postponed!
- AP govt. shuffles IAS officials in the state
- Actor Sahil Salathiagets body-painted to reveal the naked truth
- Dulquer Salmaan- Venky Atluri’s movie is titled ‘Lucky Baskhar’
- World Hepatitis Day
- It doesn’t get better than Ritu Kumar at FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week
Just In
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flag off a Prototype Electric bus of BMTC
Here is the latest update of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’
Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie “BRO” has hit screens today amidst humongous expectations and running successfully.
Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie “BRO” has hit screens today amidst humongous expectations and running successfully. On the other hand, the actor’s other movie, “OG,” made the headlines.
The director Sujeeth has officially announced that the 4th and the key schedule has been wrapped up successfully. Major sequences involving the leads were shot in the schedule. The latest buzz is that the new schedule will commence next month, and Pawan Kalyan will also join the sets.
Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine in this flick. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and others in significant roles.
Produced under the DVV Entertainment banner, the movie will feature music by Thaman. The team is planning to release the movie either in December 2023 or in April 2024.