Here is the list of films hitting theatre and OTT this week

Highlights

This week there are a few films lined up for theatrical release

This week there are a few films lined up for theatrical release. But, apart from these theatrical releases, some exciting OTT content is also coming your way. So, let’s take a look at the entertainment quotient you can watch this weekend.

THEATRES:

“Vimanam” (Telugu – Tamil bilingual) – June 9

“Unstoppable” (Telugu film) – June 9

“Takkar” (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – June 9

“Intinti Ramayanam” (Telugu film) – June 9

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (English film – Other languages dub) – June 9

OTT

“2018” (Malayalam film – Other languages dub) – June 7 (Sony LIV)

“Avatar: The Way Of Water” (English film – Other languages dub) – June 7 (Disney Plus Hotstar)

“Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai” (Hindi film – Telugu & Tamil dubs) – June 7 (ZEE5)

“Men Too” (Telugu film) – June 9 (AHA)

“Bloody Daddy” (Hindi film) – June 9 (Jio Cinema)

