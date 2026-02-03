Two killed after lorry collides auto rickshaw in Sangareddy

A devastating road accident took place in Sangareddy district when a high-speed truck collided with an auto-rickshaw near Mamidig in Nyalkal Mandal. The auto-rickshaw was badly damaged in the crash, resulting in the deaths of two passengers on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Kamala, a 40-year-old Anganwadi teacher from Vaddi village, and Ambya Nayak, aged 55, from Bhojya Nayak Thanda. Five other individuals sustained serious injuries.

Locals reported the incident, prompting police to rush to the scene and commence rescue efforts. The injured were subsequently transferred to hospitals in Zaheerabad and Bidar for specialised treatment. A case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The families of the deceased are mourning their loss. Police in Sangareddy have issued a cautionary message, warning against the dangers of excessive speed and urging drivers to exercise extra caution, especially around sharp bends.