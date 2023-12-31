Here is the official title of ‘Thalapathy 68’

The upcoming film starring Thalapathy Vijay, tentatively referred to as Thalapathy68, has officially been titled "The Greatest Of All Time." The title is fitting for the immense stardom and image of Vijay, and it aligns with the first look poster released by the makers. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the poster hints at Vijay playing a dual role in the movie.

Previously, there were speculations about the film being titled either "Boss" or "Puzzle," but the official announcement puts those rumors to rest. The film, featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, is currently in progress, and the release date is yet to be revealed.





The ensemble cast includes Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash in significant roles. The movie is produced by Archana Kalapathi, Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Ganesh, and Kalapathi S Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment production, with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music.