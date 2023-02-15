Here's a fresh update on the pre-release event of Sir.

Tamil superstar Dhanush is all set to make his Tollywood debut with Sir, which is also releasing in Tamil as Vaathi this Friday. Directed by Telugu director Venky Atluri, the film stars the gorgeous Samyuktha as the leading lady.

Yesterday, it was reported that the pre-release event for Sir would take place at People's Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad. Now, the makers have announced that the event will be held from 5 PM onwards. The chief guest for the event is yet to be revealed.



The movie features prominent actors Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Narra Srinivas, and Hyper Aadi in significant roles. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have produced the movie, with the music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. This much-awaited release is sure to attract audiences from across the country.

