Hero Shivaji Launches W/O Anirvesh Trailer

The movie W/O Anirvesh, starring Ram Prasad, Gemini Suresh, Kiriti, Sai Prasanna, Sai Kiran, and Nazia Khan, is directed by Ganga Saptashikhara. In this film, Jabardasth Ram Prasad plays a lead role, and it is produced under the Gajendra Productions banner by Venkateshwarulu, Mahendra Gajendra, and Sri Shyam Gajendra.

Popular hero Shivaji launched the trailer of the film. Based on the trailer, it appears that Ram Prasad has played a unique role in this suspense thriller, different from his usual comedy performances. Shivaji praised the film, expressing confidence that it will be a major hit and leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Producer Venkateshwarulu stated that the film has turned out exceptionally well and is set for release on March 7th.

Director Ganga Saptashikhara shared that making a crime thriller with an actor like Jabardasth Ram Prasad was a challenge. He credited the film’s excellence to cinematographer V. R. K. Naidu, music director Shanmukh, and the talented cast.

The film will be released on March 7th under the SKML Motion Pictures banner.