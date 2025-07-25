‘HHVM’ roars at box-office; Pawan Kalyan and team celebrate grand success

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated historical epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu has stormed into cinemas to an electrifying response, with audiences lauding the star’s powerful performance, stunning action sequences, and the film’s bold storytelling. Premieres began on the night of July 23, and since then, the film has seen a sensational run, both in collections and critical acclaim.

Set against the Mughal era, Hari Hara Veera Mallu tells the tale of a warrior who rises to defend Dharma. Audiences have connected deeply with its strong emotional core, impactful war sequences, and the gripping narrative. A grand success meet was recently held, where the cast and crew expressed gratitude to fans for making the film a major hit.

Speaking at the event, Pawan Kalyan shared heartfelt reflections: “My journey has never been easy, and even this film faced hurdles before its release. But taking responsibility for it gave me immense joy. We dared to depict historical truths — from Aurangzeb’s harsh rule to the forgotten legacy of Indian dynasties. I designed the 18-minute pre-climax fight myself, and I’m glad it’s being appreciated. This film isn’t about religion, but about the eternal battle between good and evil.”

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, overwhelmed by the response, said, “This film is incredibly special to me. The love I’ve received since its release is all thanks to Pawan Kalyan garu. Five years of dedication have paid off.”

Veteran producer A.M. Ratnam called Hari Hara Veera Mallu “not just a film, but history on screen,” praising Pawan Kalyan’s lionhearted portrayal. Director Jyothi Krishna highlighted the emotional resonance the film has sparked, especially among families and younger viewers. “It’s a film to be watched together,” he said, thanking his team and music maestro MM Keeravani for elevating the film’s emotional high points.

Producers Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni noted the film’s blockbuster numbers. “Just one premiere show at Vimal Theatre collected ₹3.36 crore share,” they revealed, expecting record-breaking box office figures in the coming days.

With this grand launch, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not just a commercial success but also a cinematic triumph that revives unsung chapters of Indian history.