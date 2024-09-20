‘HHVM’ update: shoot to me resumed from Sept 23

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, balancing his political commitments, has returned to the sets of his highly anticipated film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The makers, acknowledging Pawan's dedication to public service, decided to further enhance the action sequences during his absence, ensuring the film's scale matches its epic expectations.

The new schedule for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit kicks off on September 23rd in Vijayawada. The production team, led by director Jyoti Krishna, has planned a massive action sequence choreographed by Hollywood stunt legend Nick Powell, known for his work in classics like Gladiator, The Last Samurai, and Braveheart. The scene will involve 400 crew members and numerous junior artists, promising an unforgettable visual experience.

Veteran actors such as Nasser, Raghu Babu, Sunil, and Abhimanyu Singh will join the shoot. Adding to the star-studded cast, Bollywood icons Anupam Kher and Bobby Deol have also been roped in for pivotal roles, with NiddhiAgerwal as the leading lady.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew, including cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, art director Thotta Tharani, and Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. Produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by legendary producer AM Rathnam, the movie is set for release in multiple languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

With this crucial Vijayawada schedule, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is on track for its much-awaited release. Fans eagerly await Pawan Kalyan's return as the epic outlaw warrior in what promises to be a cinematic spectacle.