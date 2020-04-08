Hi Bye, Mama has boy playing a girl, K Drama fans worry about child's gender identity crisis

Hi Bye, Mama is a hit Korean drama which is one of the most viewed Korean shows right now. But the series is grabbing the headlines for another reason—A 5-year-old boy Seo Woo-jin playing the role of a girl. The South Korean child artistes is seen as the daughter of Kim Tae-hee in the Korean drama Hi Bye, Mama which has been in the spotlight ever since it went on air.

While Seo Woo-Jin plays the role of a girl to the T and has drawn a lot of appreciation for his performance, K drama fans are upset. They are wondering why a boy was chosen to play a girl when there is no dearth of female child artistes in South Korea.

However, the production house has its own reasons for choosing Seo to play the role of a girl. In their defence, they explain that Seo's striking resemblance to Kim is one of the primary reasons for choosing him for the character. Besides, they feel that the boy has splendid acting skills.

On the other hand, K drama fans are outraged and a few are even worried about child having gender identity crisis in future. However, his mother took to instagram to dispel fear among fans saying her son was a smart kid and was mature enough to understand his gender and it was highly unlikely that he could face any such situation in future.