High-level meeting between AP govt and tollywood postponed indefinitely

A much-anticipated meeting between key members of the Telugu film industry and the Andhra Pradesh government, originally scheduled to take place in Amaravati on June 15, has been indefinitely postponed. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan were slated to hold discussions with senior Tollywood heroes and producers on pressing industry concerns.

However, the absence of several leading actors due to ongoing outdoor shoots, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, has led to the meeting being deferred. Sources reveal that the decision was made in order to ensure full attendance for meaningful dialogue.

The meeting gained significance after Pawan Kalyan, in a strongly worded open letter to the Telugu film fraternity, expressed disappointment over the lack of a courtesy visit by the industry to CM Naidu since he returned to power in June last year. The Deputy CM had also recently stirred controversy with his “return gift” comments aimed at a few producers and exhibitors, who he claimed were involved in closing theaters ahead of his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s release.

In his letter, Pawan emphasized that any future interactions with the government should be routed through the Film Chamber, rather than individual efforts.

The now-postponed meeting was expected to address key issues such as ticket pricing and broader challenges faced by the industry. A fresh date for the discussions is yet to be announced.