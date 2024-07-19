  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Hina Khan returns to work amid stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

Hina Khan returns to work amid stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis
x
Highlights

Bollywood actress and TV personality Hina Khan, known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has bravely resumed work despite...

Bollywood actress and TV personality Hina Khan, known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has bravely resumed work despite battling stage 3 breast cancer. Khan, recently undergoing her first chemotherapy session, shared a poignant message on Instagram, donning a wig to cover scars and normalize working during treatment.

In her social media post, Khan highlighted the importance of embracing change and living fully amidst life's challenges. Her decision to continue working has resonated widely, inspiring many with her resilience. Khan has been candid on social media, sharing glimpses of her journey and offering hope to others facing similar battles. While Khan's return to work during treatment sets an inspiring example, figures like Manisha Koirala and Mamata Mohandas have opted for complete rest until recovery, emphasizing the individual nature of cancer treatment journeys.

Khan's courage in confronting adversity and advocating for acceptance and normalcy amid health challenges serves as a beacon of strength and positivity for her fans and followers worldwide.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X