Hindi remakes make a return to Tamil

Boney Kapoor has really taken it upon himself to carve a special slot for himself and his ventures in southern film industry, especially Tamil Nadu. After his ' Nerkonda Paarvai', a remake of the Hindi film 'Pink' hit the bull's eye riding on the box-office glamour of Ajith Kumar, reports have bee circulating in the Chennai film circles that two more films which were roaring successes in Hindi are about to be remade in Tamil. Incidentally, along with many other hits of Tamil cinema, this film of Ajith too enabled the industry to touch the coveted 1000-crore mark in business in 2019.

'Badhaai Ho', a sleeper hit starring Ayushmann Khurana and Neena Gupta who plays his middle-aged mother who becomes pregnant is one film which is being considered by Kapoor for a multi-lingual release across the five states of southern India. Then comes ' Article 15', yet another Khurana starrer which scored at the cash counters. Kapoor wanted to make it in Tamil with Ajith Kumar in the lead and initially it was even felt he would go ahead with it. Now reports are surfacing that Udayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK leader M K Stalin may be finalized for the role in a film which is a gripping political thriller.