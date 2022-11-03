HIT 2 Teaser: It's A Complete Double Dosage Of Suspense And Crime…

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all part of the blockbuster series 'HIT'. The second part of this series showcases the Major actor in a powerful cop role KD aka Krishna Dev. As promised the makers unveiled the teaser of this most-awaited movie on social media and showcased a glimpse of the mysterious murder case. As another young actor, Nani is producing this movie, he is all excited and shared the teaser on his Twitter page…



Along with Nani, even Sesh also shared the teaser on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "What do YOU know about FEAR? You. will. find. out. The #HIT2 Teaser is Here. HIT 2 Teaser | Adivi Sesh | Nani | Sailesh Kolanu | https://youtu.be/CqZ0kfKlE5E via @YouTube WARNING : Not for Children #HIT2onDec2 @NameisNani @KolanuSailesh @tprashantii @Meenakshiioffl".

Going with the teaser, it starts off with showcasing KD's cool attitude… He deals the cases being calm and composed and his romance with the lead actress is also showcased in the teaser. But in the end, the mysterious murder case of a girl makes us witness the intensity of the plot. So, we need to wait and watch to know how KD will chase the mystery behind the brutal murder.

Nani also shared the teaser and wrote, "Double gruesome,

Double suspense,

Double everything.

December 2nd in THEATRES

Graphic Content Alert".

Along with launching the teaser, the makers also unveiled the release date of the movie and thus it will hit the big screens on 2nd December, 2022…

Casting Details of this movie:

• Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev 'KD'

• Meenakshi Chaudhary

• Bhanu Chander as K. Vishwanath

• Rao Ramesh

• Posani Krishna Murali

• Tanikella Bharani

• Maganti Srinath as Abhilash

• Komalee Prasad

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

This movie is directed by Sailesh Kolenu and is produced by Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The movie will be released on 2nd December, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!