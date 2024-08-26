Hit duo Pawan Kalyan and Ali to share screen in ‘OG’

Comedian Ali has been in the spotlight recently, primarily due to his role in Double iSmart, starring Ram Pothineni, which was released ten days ago. Ali played the character Bokka, where he donned an alien-like appearance that has sparked significant criticism, marking it as one of the most controversial roles in recent Telugu cinema. Despite the backlash, Ali remains optimistic as he looks forward to his upcoming projects.

In a recent interview, Ali revealed that he has become increasingly selective about the roles he takes on in Telugu cinema. Following his performances in Buddy and Double iSmart, Ali is set to appear in the much-anticipated film Saripodha Sanivaram.

Ali previously collaborated with Nani and director Vivek Athreya in the film Ante Sundaraniki, where he appeared in the film's childhood sequences. Now, he is set to play a significant role in their latest project, Saripodha Sanivaram. This film presents an opportunity for Ali to regain his footing and counter the negativity that has surrounded his recent performances.

Additionally, Ali confirmed that he will be playing a character in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG. Both Saripodha Sanivaram and OG are produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. These projects offer Ali a chance to showcase his versatility and potentially restore his reputation in the industry, as fans and critics alike await his next performances.



