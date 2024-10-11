HN Cube Production enters Tollywood with five films in the pipeline

Tollywood welcomes a new production house, HN Cube Production, which officially launched its logo and motion poster on Thursday. The unveiling was done by well-known businessman Mahesh Reddy, marking the company's entry into the film industry with great anticipation.

Ram Nanda, the producer and director behind HN Cube Production, shared his journey from the real estate sector to filmmaking. "I've been connected to the film industry since 2002 and have a deep understanding of cinema. This production house represents my passion for films and my family's legacy, symbolized in the HN Cube logo, which I personally designed," he stated.

HN Cube Production has an ambitious slate of five films—Premalu-Pellillu, Manasu, LSLM, Gathi, and Ramunni Nene-Ravanunni Nene. Ram Nanda revealed that all the stories and scripts are ready, with Premalu-Pellillu set to go on floors first. He emphasized his commitment to bringing fresh talent onboard for this project and has already composed songs for the film.

Ram Nanda is confident about the quality of these films, promising that each project will have a unique concept and resonate with the audience. He also expressed hope that his films will gain support from the media and Telugu moviegoers.

Mahesh Reddy, who was present at the launch, wished Ram Nanda success, praising his determination to produce five films despite challenges.



