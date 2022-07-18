Hollywood Stars Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Officially Married

It is all known that the popular Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were in a relationship twenty years back. They got engaged in 2022 but broke up a year after with some issues. They got married to different people and also had kids. But destiny brought them together once again. After divorcing their partners, these Hollywood stars once again met last year and re-kindled their relationship. They announced their engagement last April and now, they officially tied a knot.

Jennifer's hairstylist Chris Appletown shared a glimpse of Jennifer's bridal look and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Jennifer looked all beautiful on her special day wearing a simple white wedding gown. Her cute smile and curly hairstyle upped her look. In the video, Chris can be heard asking Jennifer about how she is feeling, to which she replies, "I'm feeling amazing". Talking about the dress, she says, "I've been saving it, saving it, saving it and now I'm finally wearing it...on my wedding day".

This is another cute pic of this Hollywood couple… They looked great in the designer outfits and in the second pic, Jen looked her best on the D-Day!

Jennifer also dropped a cosy pic from her bedroom and wrote, "#iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets. #linkinbio".

According to the sources, Jen and Ben announced this special news in a newsletter. Jennifer wrote, "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted." She also addressed herself as 'Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck'.