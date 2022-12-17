Avatar: The Way of Water box office 1st Day Collection

The Avatar sequel is out. 13 years after its initial release, Avatar: The Way of Water, the follow-up to the 2009 Avatar, made its debut in Indian theatres on December 16. The movie with the all-time largest box office take was James Cameron's Avatar, which brought in $2.9 billion globally. Trade estimates indicate that Avatar: The Way of Water continues along the same path as when the movie first launched in Indian theatres, earning a record-breaking Rs 38 crore.

An astonishing start has been made to The Way of Water. The James Cameron-directed film allegedly earned between Rs 38.50 and Rs 40.50 crore on its first day on December 16. As a result, Avatar 2 currently has the second-highest box office opening in the Indian market. 2019's Avengers: Endgame was the first, earning Rs 53.10 crore on its first release day.