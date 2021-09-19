Emmys 2021: Check Out The Date, Time And Live Streaming Platform Of This Gala Event

The official award ceremony season has begun… We still didn't forget the magic of Hollywood divas at MET Gala 2021, now it's time to get ready for the grandeur and prestigious Emmys 2021 award show. Well, the show will begin in a few hours. Thus, we are with the time and live streaming details of this gala event.

Coming to the hosting details, this year our host will be an ace actor and he is none other than comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles who is known for his perfect timing. He is also called as Cedric the Entertainer and is all set to host the gala event for the first time.

Next, we will check out the timing of the Emmys 2021 show… Coming to Indian timing, it will stream at 5:30 AM tomorrow. The streaming platform is Lionsgate Play. One can watch the show live and also watch it even after the show ends.

Emmys 2021 show will be held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Well, last year due to Covid-19, the awards were given out in an empty auditorium. The winners delivered speeches online and accepted the awards too. But this year, limited audience will be allowed to watch the live event in the auditorium (nominees and their guests).

Coming to the nominations, this year, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown, Ted Lasso, WandaVision and Mare of Easttown bagged their place in maximum nominations. Coming to The Crown season 4, it is expected to bag maximum awards. It has been nominated for Best Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Lead Actor in a Drama Series among others.

Even The Handmaid's Tale, The Boys, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and This Is Us are also in the race for Best Drama Award. Coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's WandaVision, it also bagged its place in a few nominations, including Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.