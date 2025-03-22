Gwyneth Paltrow talks on how #MeToo movement has changed Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow is making her return to acting with Marty Supreme, a new sports drama, and she’s offering her perspective on how Hollywood has transformed in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The Oscar-winning actress acknowledged that while power imbalances still exist, the industry has undergone a significant cultural shift.

“There are no meetings set up in hotel rooms anymore, from what I understand. Or if there are, it’s with multiple people present. That bubble has definitely burst,” Paltrow shared, reflecting on the new norms in Hollywood. She believes the industry has taken steps to create safer environments, though there’s still work to be done.

In Marty Supreme, Paltrow shares intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet but chose not to have an intimacy coordinator on set. While many actors find comfort in professional guidance for such scenes, Paltrow felt it could hinder her performance. “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,’” she revealed, explaining that too much direction in these moments felt creatively restrictive. However, she acknowledged that younger actors might feel differently and benefit from having such support.

Despite her return to acting, Paltrow has been candid about her complicated relationship with the profession. She admitted that she had already reached most of her career milestones by 30 and that acting was never her ultimate passion. “I think that when you hit the bullseye at 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person—who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much—it changes your perspective,” she explained. This realization led her to step away from Hollywood and focus on her wellness brand, which she now prioritizes.

Outside of her professional life, Paltrow recently took a moment to celebrate her ex-husband, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, on his birthday. She shared heartfelt wishes on Instagram, posting photos of him with their children, Apple and Moses. The former couple continues to maintain a warm co-parenting relationship, often expressing their mutual admiration publicly.