Actress Maggie Smith Passes Away at 89

Oscar-Winning ActressMaggie Smith, Known for Iconic Role as Professor McGonagall, Passes Away at 89

Dame Maggie Smith, the beloved Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, has passed away at the age of 89. According to The Guardian, her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens confirmed that she died peacefully on Friday, September 27th, surrounded by family.

In a heartfelt statement, Chris and Toby expressed their gratitude to the staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care. "She was with friends and family at the end. We thank you for your kind messages and ask that you respect our privacy during this time," they said.

Smith leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary talent, spanning decades in both film and television.