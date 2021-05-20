Netflix teams up with Arnold Schwarzengger

American actor Arnold Schwarzengger is gearing up for his massive debut on Netlix at the age of 73. The actor and former governor of California will be seen in a CIA spy show for Netflix. The untitled project is currently in the pre-production stage and the streaming platform is very excited about the show.

The show will be revolving around the relationship of a father and daughter. Skydance Television is producing the series for Netflix and the production house stated, "When a father and daughter learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor." as quoted on international website avclub.



Arnold is equally excited to partner with Skydance and Netflix. "Fans are asking me to do something like this for a long time and the time has come now. It is going to be great as I would be partnering with Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond pumped to start work with Nick and Monica and the whole team." revealed Arnold in a statement.

