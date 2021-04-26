Oscars 2021: Here Are The Best Speeches Of The Prestigious Academy Award Winners

The 93rd Academy awards night made all the winners turn joyous and happy. Being the award ceremony which is held amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the audience were not allowed and even there was no host too. Yet, the best part is all the winners showed off their happiness through their speeches and also won the hearts with their awesome style statements.

The first thing which highlighted the award ceremony is all about the Nomadland movie bags three awards and made the day for the cast and crew of the movie.

This movie dominated the night bagging Best Picture and Best Director and Best Actress awards. Even Chloe created history as she turned into the first Chinese woman and second woman to win the Oscar for directing a movie. Even her happy winning speech also showed off her joy, "I have always found goodness in the people I met everywhere I went in the world. So this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves. And to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that. And this is for you, you inspire me to keep going."

Regina King's Impactful Speech

Well, 'One Night In Miami' filmmaker and actress Regina King have received applauds from all and sundry for her amazing speech. She started off by addressing about racial justice, "It has been quite a year, and we are still smack dab in the middle of it. We are mourning the loss of so many. And I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots. I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you, but as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that."









Daniel's Kaluuya's Terrific Winning Speech

This young actor has bagged the 'Best Actor In Supporting Role' award for his awesome performance in Judas and The Black Messiah movies. Well, he took to the centre stage and paid tribute to Fred Hampton. He also doled out, "I'm going to get back to work Tuesday morning because tonight I'm going up! We are going up! You Gotta celebrate life man..we are breathing, we are walking.. it's incredible. Like it's incredible. My mum and my dad, they had sex. It's amazing..that's why I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive".









Minari Actress Youn Yuh Jung Joyous Speech

Youn Yuh Jung being the Korean actress made history at the 93rd Academy Awards as she became the first Korean ever to bag this honour. She received an award from none other than the most handsome Hollywood star Bradd Pitt. She was all happy receiving the award and doled out, "Mr Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming? Very honoured to meet you."







