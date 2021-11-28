Reminiscing the heroes of yesteryear on OTT

The advent of Over The Top (OTT) platforms has been giving a chance to the senior citizens to reminisce the heroes of yesteryear in their new avatars.



A number of movies could be watched on the OTT platforms, the super adventures by golden oldies though they became very old. Lead actors like Clint Eastwood, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Sylvester Stallone, Al Pacino, Chevy Chase, Alec Baldwin, and the invincible Jean-Claude Van Damme are still churning out good movies with great content.

Some are serious, while some others are rib-tickling. Of course, they are all thought-provoking. One thing is sure. There is nothing like age for these actors and age is just numbers. Though they are all past 60 and even 70, they provide good entertainment to their fans like our own Amitabh Bacchan, Nasiruddin Shah and others. These films could be watched on Netflix, Amazon Prime and others.

In the movie "It's Complicated," senior actors Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin are an estranged couple. While Meryl Streep lives alone after the divorce Alec Baldwin is dating a girl. In an unforeseen circumstance, they meet in a five-star hotel and stay in the same suite. What happens in thefinal scene must be seen to enjoy. The movie highlights the independent thoughts of American women. Throughout the movie the audience enjoys the comedy scenes and also some romantic moments.

"Intern," starring the senior actor Robert De Niro, presents the importance of seniors and how their experience helps the young people to overcome problems. The glamorous Anne Hathaway is the CEO of a company which hires De Niro as an intern. But it turns out later that it is their internship with the experienced De Niro. It's a feel-good movie to enjoy.

Jean-Claude Van Damme, who enthralled the audience with his fighting skills in the 1980s, is back in action and proves that he is still fit in the movie "The Last Mercenary".

Al Pacino along with Robert De Niro appears in "The Irish Man" and the performance of these two stars is gripping throughout the movie.

The rib-tickling movie "The Last Laugh" with the comedy actor Chevy Chase in the lead role is virtually a laugh riot. Chase with Richadr Dreyfuss creates a wonderful comedy circuit.

The talented Rosamund Pike plays the role of a con woman who traps senior citizens and usurps their property all in a legal way. How her luck turns upside down forms the climax in which she rubs the wrong side of a woman who is highly connected to the underground mafia. Anyway the senior citizens must be aware of such fraudulent associations.