The Arrangements Of Love: Samantha Reveals All About Her Characterization In Philip John's Hollywood Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha has announced her next movie 'The Arrangements Of Love' with BAFTA-winning director Philip John. Last year she made her debut in Bollywood with the 'The Family Man 2' web series and now, she is aiming to impress the Hollywood movie buffs with this upcoming movie. Well, along with sharing the happy news with all her fans through social media, she also spoke to the media and opened about her characterization in this Hollywood film.

She started off by saying, "A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with Arrangements of Love, which has such an endearing and personal story."

Speaking about Philip John, she said, "I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set".

Samantha is all set to essay the role of a detective in this movie who also runs a detective agency being a strong-minded and funny force attitude along with a progressive bisexual Tamil woman having ultra-traditional parents.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a pic with Philip and said, she first went for an audition in 2009 for 'Yem Maya Chesave' and now, after 12 years, she once again went for an audition to this movie.

She also shared her happiness jotting down, "A whole new world... I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya Chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness. I guess it's not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning, critically acclaimed director of your most favourite series Downton Abbey." She signed off the post with these words: "Jumping for joy that you picked me sir Philip John... Thank you Sunitha Tati and Guru Films for the opportunity. Can't wait to start this exciting journey."

This post garnered millions of views and the celebs like Priyamani, Lakshmi Manchu, Neeraja Kona, Lavanya Tripathi, Keerthy Suresh, Raashii Khanna, Sophie Choudry, Rakul Preet, Kajal Aggarwal and a few others congratulated Samantha on her great move!

Even Sunitha welcomed her on board for the 'Arrangements Of Love' movie with a sweet Instagram post…

She wrote, "It is with immense pleasure, we would like to welcome @samantharuthprabhuoffl on board the film adaptation of the best-selling novel, Arrangements of Love!"