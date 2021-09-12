Venice Film Festival 2021: Check Out The Complete Winner's List

It was another happening day in Hollywood as The Venice International Film Festival was held in a gala way in Venice, Italy. It was a good kick-start to the autumn movie season and even the winners made the audience go aww with their effortlessly stylish walk on the red carpet!



Here is the complete list of winners… Check it out:



Golden Lion for Best Film

Happening, dir. Audrey Diwan

Grand Jury Prize



The Hand of God, dir. Paolo Sorrentino

Best Director



Jane Campion, for The Power of the Dog

Best Actor



John Arcilla for On The Job: The Missing 8

Best Actress



Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers

Best Screenplay



Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

Best Young Actor

Filippo Scotti for The Hand of God

Special Jury Prize

Il Buco, dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

Lion of the Future for Best Debut Film



Imaculat, dirs. Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Horizons Sidebar



Best Film

Pilgrims, dir. Laurynas Bareisa

Best Director

Eric Gravel for Full Time

Special Jury Prize



The Great Movement dir. Kiro Russo

Best Actor



Piseth Chhun for White Building

Best Actress



Laure Calamy for Full Time

Best Screenplay

Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovsky for 107 Mothers

Best Short Film



Los huesos, dirs. Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cocina

Horizons Extra



Audience Award Armani beauty

The Blind Man Who Didn't Want to See Titanic, dir. Teemu Nikki

Venice VR Expanded



Best VR Story

End of Night, dir. David Adler

Best VR Experience



Le bal de Paris, dir. Blanca Lee.

Best VR Work



Goliath Playing with Reality, dirs. Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla