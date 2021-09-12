Venice Film Festival 2021: Check Out The Complete Winner's List
- The gala Venice Film Festival was held on Saturday night in Italy amid a few A-listers of Hollywood!
- Hollywood’s ace actress Penelope bagged Best Actress award for the film Parallel Mothers
It was another happening day in Hollywood as The Venice International Film Festival was held in a gala way in Venice, Italy. It was a good kick-start to the autumn movie season and even the winners made the audience go aww with their effortlessly stylish walk on the red carpet!
Here is the complete list of winners… Check it out:
Golden Lion for Best Film
Happening, dir. Audrey Diwan
Grand Jury Prize
The Hand of God, dir. Paolo Sorrentino
Best Director
Jane Campion, for The Power of the Dog
Best Actor
John Arcilla for On The Job: The Missing 8
Best Actress
Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers
Best Screenplay
Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter
Best Young Actor
Filippo Scotti for The Hand of God
Special Jury Prize
Il Buco, dir. Michelangelo Frammartino
Lion of the Future for Best Debut Film
Imaculat, dirs. Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
Horizons Sidebar
Best Film
Pilgrims, dir. Laurynas Bareisa
Best Director
Eric Gravel for Full Time
Special Jury Prize
The Great Movement dir. Kiro Russo
Best Actor
Piseth Chhun for White Building
Best Actress
Laure Calamy for Full Time
Best Screenplay
Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovsky for 107 Mothers
Best Short Film
Los huesos, dirs. Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cocina
Horizons Extra
Audience Award Armani beauty
The Blind Man Who Didn't Want to See Titanic, dir. Teemu Nikki
Venice VR Expanded
Best VR Story
End of Night, dir. David Adler
Best VR Experience
Le bal de Paris, dir. Blanca Lee.
Best VR Work
Goliath Playing with Reality, dirs. Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla