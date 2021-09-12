  • Menu
Venice Film Festival 2021: Check Out The Complete Winner's List

  • The gala Venice Film Festival was held on Saturday night in Italy amid a few A-listers of Hollywood!
  • Hollywood’s ace actress Penelope bagged Best Actress award for the film Parallel Mothers

It was another happening day in Hollywood as The Venice International Film Festival was held in a gala way in Venice, Italy. It was a good kick-start to the autumn movie season and even the winners made the audience go aww with their effortlessly stylish walk on the red carpet!

Here is the complete list of winners… Check it out:

Golden Lion for Best Film

Happening, dir. Audrey Diwan

Grand Jury Prize

The Hand of God, dir. Paolo Sorrentino

Best Director

Jane Campion, for The Power of the Dog

Best Actor

John Arcilla for On The Job: The Missing 8

Best Actress

Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

Best Young Actor

Filippo Scotti for The Hand of God

Special Jury Prize

Il Buco, dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

Lion of the Future for Best Debut Film

Imaculat, dirs. Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Horizons Sidebar

Best Film

Pilgrims, dir. Laurynas Bareisa

Best Director

Eric Gravel for Full Time

Special Jury Prize

The Great Movement dir. Kiro Russo

Best Actor

Piseth Chhun for White Building

Best Actress

Laure Calamy for Full Time

Best Screenplay

Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovsky for 107 Mothers

Best Short Film

Los huesos, dirs. Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cocina

Horizons Extra

Audience Award Armani beauty

The Blind Man Who Didn't Want to See Titanic, dir. Teemu Nikki

Venice VR Expanded

Best VR Story

End of Night, dir. David Adler

Best VR Experience

Le bal de Paris, dir. Blanca Lee.

Best VR Work

Goliath Playing with Reality, dirs. Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

