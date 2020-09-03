Hotstar Specials launchesSeason 2 of fan-favorite crime thriller – Hostages;starring Ronit Bose Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar

After a successful Season 1 Hotstar Specials launches Hostages Season 2 starting September 9. In the first season, the plan to kill CM Handa (Dalip Tahil) goes awry and audiences were left guessing about Prithvi Singh's (Ronit Bose Roy) next move. The story in the new Season begins shortly after revealing that CM Handa is indeed alive and Prithvi Singh has kidnapped the politician, but an unfortunate chain of events ends up making Prithvi a hostage himself. Sudhir Mishra returns this time as a Series Director along with Sachin Mamta Krishn as Director.

The story is expected to picks up steam as it introduces a whole new set of characters, each with their own agenda and complicated reason for being involved in the murky situation surrounding CM Handa's kidnapping. Ronit Bose Roy reprises his role of protagonist SP Prithvi Singh who is caught in the eye of storm and is trying to find a way out of this hostage situation. The cast includes Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shilpa Shukla, Amit Sial and Kanwaljit Singh. Also making a come-back from the previous season are actors Dalip Tahil, Surya Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas and Mohan Kapur.

About hs role, actor Ronit Bose Roy said, "It's humbling to know that my character Prithvi Singh has found so much love and affection, even though he technically was the antagonist. For me personally, I wanted to go beyond my own performance from the previous season and really explore the depths of this intense character where he goes from being entirely in control to losing that control and finding himself in a situation he can't find a way out of."



Actor Divya Dutta added, "It's been a joyride though being in this show. For me, it's about bringing alive characters that are strong and memorable. Playing a hostage negotiator you realize how tough that job is - one wrong move and someone's life could be in danger. It has been a satisfying journey though."



Actor Dino Morea plays the role of an assasin. He shared, "It's not every day that you get to play the role of an ice-cold assassin. Gone are the day when villains looked the part with heavy-duty ammunition and a big troupe. Now it's all about subtlety – being precise, silent and getting the job done discreetly like a ninja. There is more focus on reaction than action; and that is what I love so much about Hostages Season 2!"

