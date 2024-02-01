Huge applause for ‘Viduthalai’ team at IFFR

In an exciting development, the much-anticipated film "Viduthalai Part 1" by renowned director Vetrimaaran and its sequel, "Viduthalai Part 2," had an exclusive premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in the Netherlands. The event took place as scheduled, and the latest update brings a wave of positivity as the team expresses immense satisfaction with the response received from the audience.

The viewers at IFFR showered both parts of the film with praise, leaving the team elated. A noteworthy highlight of the premiere was the extended standing ovation that lasted for an impressive five minutes, a testament to the impact and quality of Vetrimaaran's storytelling and the performances of the cast.

The special premiere saw the presence of Vetrimaaran himself, along with talented actors Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, who joined the rest of the team to witness the audience's reaction firsthand. The enthusiastic reception at the film festival marked a significant moment for the entire crew, validating their hard work and dedication.









While the response to "Viduthalai Part 1" has been overwhelmingly positive, the release date for "Viduthalai Part 2" is still awaiting confirmation. The team is buoyed by the success of the premiere and is eager to share both parts of the film with a wider audience, promising a compelling cinematic experience. As anticipation builds, fans are keenly awaiting further announcements regarding the release schedule for the sequel.











