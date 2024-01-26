Huge disappointment: ‘Ayalaan’ Telugu morning shows gets cancelled

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan's recent release, “Ayalaan,” which made its theatrical debut in Tamil during the Sankranti season, is set to hit Telugu screens today. Directed by Ravi Kumar, the film received positive responses at the box office in Tamil Nadu, building anticipation for its Telugu release.

However, the Telugu debut faced a significant setback on its opening day, with morning shows in Hyderabad and various regions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana being unexpectedly canceled. Attendees of the eagerly awaited first day-first show expressed their disappointment online, though the precise reasons for these cancellations remain undisclosed.

“Ayalaan” features Rakul Preet Singh as the love interest of Sivakarthikeyan, sharing the screen with actors Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios, the film boasts musical compositions by the renowned AR Rahman.

Despite the initial setbacks, fans and audiences are keenly observing how Ayalaan will fare in the Telugu market and hoping for a successful run at the box office. The film's intriguing storyline and star-studded cast have created considerable buzz, and its reception in Telugu-speaking regions will be closely monitored in the coming days.