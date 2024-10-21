I don’t know how to undo this: Kichcha Sudeepa on theloss of his mother

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, Saroja Sanjeev, who passed away at the age of 86 due to age-related health issues. The actor, known for his emotional connection with his mother, is deeply affected by her passing.

In an emotional post on Twitter, Sudeep expressed his grief, writing, “My mother, the most unbiased, loving, forgiving, caring, and giving person in my life was valued, celebrated, and will always be cherished. Valued… because she was my true god next to me in the form of a human.”

Sudeep further revealed the depth of his sorrow, adding, “I don’t know how to undo this. I don’t know how to accept this reality that has hit us. My mother, the one who gave me such a tight hug before I left for the shoot, was no more within the next few hours. Rest well, amma. I love you, and I miss you terribly.”

Sudeep, a familiar face to Telugu audiences for his roles in Eega and SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy, has received an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike.



