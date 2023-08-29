Live
‘I Love You’ from ‘Raju Gari Ammayi - Naidu Gari Abbayi’ is soulful
The much-anticipated lyrical song, "I Love U," from the upcoming movie “Raju Gari Ammayi - Naidu Gari Abbayi,” has been released. With beautiful lyrics and captivating visuals, this soulful track is sure to grab attention.
Tanvika and Mokshika Creations is producing a Romantic Fun Entertainer based in villages of Godavari district titled “Raju Gari Ammayi -Naidu Gari Abbayi.” The film is going to be a youthful love story with lots of entertainment. The film is being directed by Debutant Satya Raj, Produced by Ramisetti Subbarao, Mutyala Ramadas.
The trailer of the film is yet to be released and loaded to achieve more interest in the audience. This fun romantic drama will be released in theatres soon.
Apart from main cast ,“Raju Gari Ammayi -Naidu Gari Abbayi” also has Nagineedu, Pramodhini, Jabardasth Bobby, Jabardasth Ashok, Pushpa Durgaji, Yogi Khathri, Aziz Bhai, Veerendra Gidda, Mohan Appireddy, Kanchipalli Abbulu, Sravani. Murali Krishna Varman takes care of the cinematography and Roshan Saluru composes tunes. Editing is done by Kishore T.