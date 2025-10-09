Ibrahim Ali Khan's aunt Saba wishes rumoured GF Palak Tiwari on birthday, deletes the post

MUMBAI: Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, sister of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and aunt to actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, recently shared a birthday post for actress Palak Tiwari, who has long been rumoured to be dating Ibrahim.

The post, however, was deleted a few hours later, sparking curiosity among fans and followers. Sharing a picture of Palak Tiwari, Saba captioned it as, “Happiest birthday filled with love and blessings,” tagging Palak on her social media account.

The image featured Palak in a stylish outfit, smiling candidly for the camera. While the gesture appeared warm and affectionate, the fact that it came from Ibrahim's aunt added fuel to the ongoing speculation about Palak's relationship with Ibrahim. For some time now, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been at the centre of dating rumours.

The two are often seen together at parties, industry gatherings and film premieres, though neither has ever confirmed their relationship publicly. The chatter grew stronger earlier this year when Palak was spotted alongside Ibrahim and his sister, Sara Ali Khan, at the premiere of Ibrahim's film. Fans and media noted how Palak appeared close to the Khan siblings, with their presence subtly signalling the depth of their bond with Ibrahim.

Saba Ali Khan, who is known for sharing warm family moments on social media, rarely comments on her nephew's or niece's personal lives. Her now-deleted post wishing Palak on her birthday has therefore caught the attention of both fans and gossip circles.

Palak Tiwari, daughter of television superstar Shweta Tiwari, made her Bollywood debut with “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” opposite Salman Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, debuted with Karan Johar's OTT movie, “Nadaniyaan”. opposite actress Khushi Kapoor.



