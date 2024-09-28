IIFA Utsavam 2024: Stars Shine Bright on the Red Carpet - Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Sanon and More

The 2024 IIFA Utsavam Awards, held last night in Abu Dhabi, witnessed a stunning display of glitz and glamour as some of the biggest names in the film industry graced the red carpet. Celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, and many more dazzled in their designer ensembles. Let’s take a closer look at the standout fashion moments of the evening.

Ananya Panday: Ethereal in Ivory





Ananya Panday stole the spotlight in a mesmerizing ivory saree, intricately embellished with sequin work and colorful floral applique details. She paired the traditional drape with a matching sleeveless blouse that was equally adorned with embellishments. Ananya's flowing, center-parted hair, soft makeup, statement earrings, and high heels added a sophisticated touch to her look, making her one of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Glamour in Green





Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who won the prestigious Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema award, brought an aura of elegance to the event. She wowed in an ombré gown that transitioned from deep green to cobalt blue. The gown, adorned with shimmering crystal embellishments, featured spaghetti straps, a figure-hugging silhouette, a plunging neckline, and a stylish back slit. Samantha completed her ensemble with black stilettos, emerald tear-drop earrings, and glamorous waves in her auburn locks.

Kriti Sanon: Bold in Black





Kriti Sanon turned heads with her daring black lace gown, which featured a raised collar neckline and a bold cut-out design at the bodice. The full-length sleeves and ruffled pleats on the hem gave the outfit a striking edge, while the figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves. Kriti’s bold smokey eye makeup, pink-tinted lips, and high braided ponytail added drama to her overall look.

Rakul Preet Singh: Classic Glamour





Rakul Preet Singh brought a touch of classic Hollywood glamour to the event with her strapless black gown. The corseted bodice, adorned with black gemstones, perfectly highlighted her toned physique. The floor-length skirt and plunging neckline added a hint of sophistication. She accessorized her look with statement earrings, a chic top knot, and minimal makeup, making her red carpet appearance truly unforgettable.

Vicky Kaushal: Suave in a Black Suit





Vicky Kaushal exuded class and sophistication in his black tailored suit. The double-breasted blazer paired with straight-leg trousers created a timeless look. He completed his ensemble with a matching shirt, black dress shoes, and a neatly trimmed beard. The addition of a stylish watch further elevated his dapper appearance.

Rana Daggubati: Sharp and Stylish





Rana Daggubati opted for a sleek, all-black ensemble for the 2024 IIFA Utsavam. The actor donned a tailored notch lapel blazer and tapered pants, which he paired with a simple black crew neck T-shirt. His look was accentuated with tinted sunglasses, a rose-shaped pocket square, and a stylish watch. With his back-swept hair and trimmed beard, Rana made a lasting impression on the red carpet.

The 2024 IIFA Utsavam Awards were not just about honoring cinematic excellence but also about showcasing some of the most memorable fashion moments. From traditional sarees to daring gowns and sharp suits, the stars truly made the red carpet an unforgettable fashion extravaganza.