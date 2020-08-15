Independence Day 2020: Listen To The Top 10 Patriotic Songs To Celebrate The Special Day

Our nation is celebrating 74th Independence Day amidst the Covid-19 crisis. This made us avoid large gatherings and gala celebrations. Thus we all need to celebrate this national festival staying at home itself. We can teach our kids the importance of Independence struggle and tell them stories of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose or Allu Seetaramaraju who fought hard for our Independence.

One can also happily spend their day by watching patriotic movies or listen to the songs which make us feel proud… We Hans India have come up with the top 10 songs which are all-time favourite ones for all the Bollywood fans and music buffs. Be it the "Ae Watan…" song from Raazi movie or "Teri Mitti…" song from Kesari movie, they make us go proud and be happy to be born as an Indian.

Get grooved to these top ten songs and enjoy the day…

1. Mai Lad Jaana (Uri: The Surgical Strike, 2019)





2. Teri Mitti (Kesari, 2019)





3. Ae Watan (Raazi, 2018)





4. Mai Rahu Ya Na Rahu (Manikarnika, 2018)





5. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, 2000)





6. Hai Preet Ki Reet Sada (Purab Aur Paschim, 1970)





7. Jahan Daal Daal Par (Sikander-E-Azam, 1965)





8. Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaaye (Sarfarosh, 1999)





9. It Happens Only In India (Pardesi Babu, 1998)





10. Jinhein Naaz Hain Hindi Par (Pyaasa, 1957)





Happy Independence Day…