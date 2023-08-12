Independence Day 2023: Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism

As we transition into commemorating our 76th Independence Day this year, imbue yourself with a united spirit of nationalism by cherry-picking an enrapturing curated jamboree web series, evoking a deep sense of patriotism. Scrupulously seasoned to reflect India’s evolution on the world stage, these shows weave India’s hardships, and victories, maintaining a sense of patriotism between them all. Reignite the spirit of oneness via an immersive patriotic escapade as you plummet into these five nationalist-inducing web series, evoking a sense of pride, and inspiration and enhancing the essence of our existential roots.

Rakshak: India’s Braves





Amazon miniTVs Rakshak- India's Brave has a strong feeling of patriotism, and it has succeeded in giving us goosebumps and establishing a sense of pride in our country. The life of Ashok Chakra recipient Lt. Triveni Singh is the subject of this Juggernaut-directed biographical military drama. Streaming live on the platform, Rakshak, based on a true story, holds you from the beginning to the very end and has you waiting with bated breath.



Where To Watch: Amazon mini TV

Bard of Blood





This intriguing web series, which is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book of the same name, is suspense-filled. It belongs to the espionage genre and is a must-watch because it features deftly timed shifts and engrossing plot twists that effortlessly keep your interest. Emraan Hashmi, Sahiba Bali, Sobhita Dhulipala, Paniza Rahnama, and Kirti Kulhari are among the famous cast members of the series "Bard of Blood."



Where To Watch: Netflix

Avrodh: The Siege Within





This novelized series recounts the events surrounding the 2016 URI incident and the ensuing surgical strikes, with Major Videep Singh serving as the series' central character and the Para SF's supreme commander. The narrative leads viewers through a fictionalized tale that was loosely based on the chapter titled "We Don't Really Know Fear" from the book "India's Most Fearless" by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.



Where To Watch: Sony Liv

Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5- The Himmat Story





The spy action drama highlights the role performed by Indian intelligence by following the story of Himmat Singh and his crew, who are members of Indian intelligence and is based on several real-life terrorist attacks that occurred in India. Currently streaming on Disney plus Hotstar is the action-packed series, starring Kay Kay Menon and helmed by Neeraj Pandey.



Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar

Bose – Dead or Alive





Based on the unexplained circumstances surrounding the death of Indian revolutionary Subash Chandra Bose, the limited series is a historical drama with a backdrop rooted in India. The series is streamable on Alt Balaji and features Rajkummar Rao as the title character.



Where To Watch: Alt. Balaji