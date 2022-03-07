Independent Spirit Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List

Even Maggie Gyllenhaal bagged the award for her debut directorial 'The Lost Daughter'. This movie had an ensemble cast of Olivia Colman, Jesse Buckley and Dakota Johnson!



The official Awards season of 2022 is begun with the gala SAG Awards 2022… Off late, even the star-studded Independent Spirit Awards 2022 event was also held and the stars celebrated the best moments of the independent films and television series. This event was held in Santa Monica, California on Sunday i.e on 6th March night. Well, it showcased us the glamorous side of the beautiful actresses of Hollywood divas like Kristen Stewart.



Well, this star-studded event is hosted by Hollywood's power couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. Last year's award ceremony was virtual and thus after a couple of years, this event was held in-person and made us witness the gala aura too!

Along with glam doll Kristen Stewart even actor Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Lily James and Sebastian Stan made their presence last night!

Let us check out the winner's list…

Best Feature

• The Lost Daughter - WINNER

• A Chiara

• C'mon C'mon

• The Novice

• Zola

Best Male Lead

• Simon Rex, Red Rocket - WINNER

• Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

• Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

• Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

• Udo Kier, Swan Song

Best International Film

• Drive My Car - WINNER

• Compartment No. 6

• Parallel Mothers

• Pebbles

• Petite Maman

• Prayers for the Stolen

Best Female Lead

• Taylour Paige, Zola - WINNER

• Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

• Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

• Patti Harrison, Together Together

• Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Director

• Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter - WINNER

• Janicza Bravo, Zola

• Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

• Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

• Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Cinematography

• Passing (Eduard Grau) - WINNER

• A Chiara (Tim Curtin)

• Blue Bayou (Matthew Chuang and Ante Cheng)

• The Humans (Lol Crawley)

• Zola (Ari Wegner)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

• Reservation Dogs — Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

• Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad - WINNER

• Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

• Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

• Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

• Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

• Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game - WINNER

• Olly Alexander, It's a Sin

• Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

• Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

• Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

• Black and Missing - WINNER

• The Choe Show

• The Lady and The Dale

• Nuclear Family

• Philly D.A.

Best New Scripted Series

• Reservation Dogs - WINNER

• Blindspotting

• It's a Sin

• The Underground Railroad

• We Are Lady Parts

Best Supporting Female

• Ruth Negga, Passing - WINNER

• Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

• Amy Forsyth, The Novice

• Revika Reustle, Pleasure

• Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Screenplay

• Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter - WINNER

• Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

• Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

• Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

• Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Best Editing

• Zola (Joi McMillon) - WINNER

• A Chiara" (Affonso Gonçalves)

• The Nowhere Inn (Ali Greer)

• The Novice (Nathan Nugent and Lauren Hadaway)

• The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (Enrico Natale)

Best First Feature

• 7 Days - WINNER

• Holler

• Queen of Glory

• Test Pattern

• Wild Indian

Best First Screenplay

• Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Congratulations to all the winners…