‘Indian 2’ promotions on full swing; announces second single

Excitement surrounds the upcoming release of "Indian 2," starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal, as promotions for the film resume. After announcing its release date for July 12, 2024, the makers have revealed plans for the launch of the second single.

Set to debut on May 29, 2024, the second single promises to be a romantic melody featuring Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh, adding depth to the film's narrative. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song is expected to captivate audiences with its enchanting composition.

Additionally, the audio launch event is scheduled for June 1, 2024, in Chennai, promising a grand celebration of the film's music and talent. "Indian 2," to be released as "Bharateeyudu 2" in Telugu and "Hindustani 2" in Hindi, is produced by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, boasting a stellar cast including Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, and others. With anticipation building, fans eagerly await more details about the film, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience upon its release.