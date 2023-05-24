Indian films to premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Festival de Cannes is an annual celebration of the best of international cinema and previews new films of all genres, including documentaries. This year, the invitation-only festival's lineup spotlights a diverse collection of new works from auteurs such as Todd Haynes, Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, Catherine Breillat, Wim Wenders and Kore-eda Hirokazu. Two Indian films, 'Agra' and 'Kennedy' will also premiere at the 76th edition of this prestigious festival and we present a glimpse of the august company they will be a part of.



Kennedy

The Anurag Kashyap directorial, ‘Kennedy’ has been selected at the Cannes Film Festival for a Midnight Screening. The noir thriller revolves around Rahul Bhatt, an ex-cop who has been presumed dead but is secretly fighting against a corrupt system. Produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, ‘Kennedy’ also features Sunny Leone, Megha Burman and Benedict Garrett and is expected to release in May. “Kennedy is a ghost in the system looking for redemption,” is how Anurag describes the plot and nothing more has been revealed.

Agra

Yoodlee Films' passion project ‘Agra’ is helmed by award-winning filmmaker Kanu Behl and will premiere at the Director’s Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival. The film bravely portrays how sexual repression and constrained spaces affect each other. It narrates the dilemma of the protagonist Guru who wants to get married and build a new room to live with his wife on the terrace but every member of his family tries to jeopardise this quest for privacy. What follows next is unexpected and revelatory. The social drama 'Agra' stars Rahul Roy, Mohit Agarwal , Priyanka Bose, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, and Aanchal Goswami.

Riddle Of Fire

Helmed by feature film debutant Weston Razooli, 'Riddle of Fire' will premiere in the Director's Fortnight section at the festival. This action and adventure English comedy in a neo-fairy setting follows the story of three mischievous children who decide to go on a woodland odyssey when their mother sends them on an errand. Produced by FullDawa Films, ‘Riddle of Fire’ stars Lio Tipton, Charles Halford, Charlie Stover, Skyler Peters, and Weston Razooli and will be released in May.

Omar La Fraise

‘Omar La Fraise, the debut French feature film by director Elias Belkeddar will premiere in the Midnight Screening section at the festival. It is based on a gangster named Omar who was sentenced for over 20 years of imprisonment by the French authorities. Once he rejoins the world, even though he tries to lead a normal life, abstaining from any criminal activities, circumstances force him to get involved in petty scams. The movie also explores themes of friendship and the search for redemption. Jointly produced by Iconoclast Films and Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, the emotional thriller stars Meriem Amiar, Reda Kateb, and Benoît Magimel and will have a theatrical release on May 24.