International Father's Day Four movies that celebrate fatherhood with great warmth

From Aashirwad (1968), Mili (1975), Paa (2009) to Piku (2015), films celebrating the unique role that dads play in their families have been loved wholeheartedly by the audience. This Father's Day, stream five heart-warming films that celebrate the precious bond fathers share with their children.

Baap Manus

Grief and healing are at the thematic core of this Anand Pandit production where a bereaved husband deals with the loss of his wife while trying to raise his daughter single-handedly. How he copes with the challenges of parenting while making peace with his own complicated emotions makes for a compelling watch. The film helmed by Yogesh Phulphagar stars Pushkar Jog, Keya Ingle and Anusha Dandekar. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Piku

This quirky tale of a constantly bickering father-daughter duo takes an interesting twist when they embark on a road trip to Kolkata from Delhi. Along the way, a hypochondriac, Bhaskar (Amitabh Bachchan) and Piku (Deepika) discover new facets of each other's personalities as they continue to fight and make up.When they reach Kolkata, their relationship takes a new unexpected turn. The Shoojit Sircar directorial produced by N.P. Singh, Ronnie Lahiri and Sneha Rajani also stars the late Irrfan Khan and Moushumi Chatterjee. Watch it on Sony Liv.

Dangal

Produced by Aamir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kiran Rao, this Nitesh Tiwari directorial is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler and his daughters Geeta and Babita. The film narrates how he fulfils his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games in the face of many social and cultural stigmas. Aamir Khan plays the demanding patriarch with great conviction and the film also stars Fatima Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar. Watch it on Prime Video.

Paa

In a role reversal unlike any other, Amitabh Bachchan plays Auro, a 13-year-old with an extremely rare genetic defect that causes accelerated aging. Abhishek Bachchan plays his estranged father who comes into his life after many years and the two bond deeply even though the time they have together is limited. How Auro brings together his parents even as his illness worsens is worth a watch. Produced by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sunil Manchanda, the film is directed by R Balki and also stars Vidya Balan and Paresh Rawal. Watch it on MX Player.