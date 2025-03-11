Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day

Christopher Nolan's acclaimed film Interstellar is making its return to Indian theaters. Following a successful 10th-anniversary re-release last month, the movie will once again hit the big screen for a limited time.

The re-release begins on March 14, 2025, and will also be available in IMAX for a 7-day run. Fans are excited about the opportunity to experience the masterpiece in theaters once again.

The film, originally released in 2014, stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway and explores humanity's quest to find a new planet. It grossed $759.4 million worldwide and earned five Academy Award nominations, winning Best Visual Effects.

Fans expressed their enthusiasm online, with some sharing their regret of missing the original release and others eagerly anticipating the IMAX experience. Warner Bros. India announced on social media, sparking a wave of excitement.

Interstellar tells the story of an ex-pilot (McConaughey) who joins a mission to find a new home for humanity. The film also stars Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine, among others.