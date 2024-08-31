Invitation to Nandamuri Balakrishna Golden Jubilee Celebrations - Invitation from Telugu States as well as Central Government and other Industries

On the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna completing 50 years as an actor, the Telugu film industry is gearing up to celebrate the Golden Jubilee. A grand celebration has been planned under the auspices of the Telugu film industry at Hyderabad Hitex Novotel Hotel on 1st September. Shreyas Media, India's number one event management company in association with Suchir India Kiran as the main sponsor of Sai Priya Constructions, is going to participate in this highly prestigious event. Many people have already been invited for this event. However, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce responded to the news that some people have not received invitations and gave clarity by holding a press meet on Friday.

In this press meet, Film Chamber of Commerce Secretary Damodar Prasad said, "All departments in the Telugu film industry are organizing Balakrishna's golden jubilee celebrations together. Artistes, technicians, producers and directors all take part in this program. Also, many dignitaries from the two Telugu state governments as well as the central government will also participate. Celebrities from other states' film industries also come. This event is organized by Shreyas Media. We have received some complaints about non-receipt of invitations. We have sent it to all the members in PDF form through all the unions. If the physical invitation does not come to anyone, we would like to think that the Telugu industry is our family and think that this is our personal pride for everyone and we want everyone to participate and make the program a success.

Sponsor Kiran said..''We are lucky to be a part of Balakrishna's 50 years celebration. We will organize this program as a historical event. It is indeed a great honor to give such a tribute to a good man, a good actor and a mortal enemy, Balakrishna. Everyone should participate in this program.

KLM Fashion Mall Kalyan said..''It is 50 years since Balakrishna started acting. This is the first time that all branches of the Telugu film industry have come together to do such a program. This program is getting a good craze in the media. I want this program to be held in the most grand manner.'' he said.

KLN Kalyan, Anupam Reddy, Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, Suchir India Kiran, Madala Ravi, C Kalyan, Bharat Bhushan, Damodar Prasad, Prasanna Kumar, Shiva Balaji, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Ashok Kumar, Madavapeddi Suresh, Subbareddy, Anil Kumar Vallabhaneni, Bapiraju and others participated.