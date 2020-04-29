Irrfan Khan Dies Of Colon Infection, Condolences Pour In

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. He was battling for life after being rushed to the hospital last evening. He was being diagnosed with a colon infection. Bollywood Shoojit Sircar was the first to share the news saying the talented actor was no more.





My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Not just Hindi films, Irrfan Khan had also worked in Hollywood and British movies. He was recently seen in Hindi medium. Life of Pi, The Lunch Box, Taxi No 9211 are some of his most notable movies.

Soon as news of the actor's death was out, celebrities expressed his shock and disbelief over the actor's death. Condolence messages started pouring in on social media and Irrfan Khan's social media timeline has been flooded with messages.

May his soul Rest in Peace.