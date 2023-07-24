  • Menu
Is 'Jailer' going on with lengthy run-time!

Is ‘Jailer’ going on with lengthy run-time!
Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to entertain his fans and audiences with his outstanding performance in “Jailer,” an action comedy flick directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of “Beast” fame. Tamannaah Bhatia is the leading lady in this movie. As per the latest update, the movie has completed its censorship process and has been bestowed with a U/A certificate. Moreover, the flick has a lengthy runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Scheduled to release in theaters on August 10, 2023, the flick also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Nagendra Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film features Anirudh Ravichander’s music.



