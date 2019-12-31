Is Jr NTR and Murugadoss film a story of past?

NTR is known for choosing his directors and some have openly stated that his team does chase after the directors he wants to work with next. He is now, doing his fourth film with SS Rajamouli and has two films with Trivikram Srinivas and Prashanth Neel, as future commitments.

Now, some rumours have come out that NTR might do a film with Murugadoss. The director clarified recently that he has no plans to direct any film after Darbar, yet.

He is quite excited to see how audiences will react to his version of Superstar Rajni as a cop in Darbar for Pongal. He will choose his next script post-release and then approach, a hero it seems.

He also stated that he and NTR did meet before but their film did not materialise. What did they try to work on? We can't say but guess could be a film like Tuppakki. Do you feel the same?