Is Ranbir Kapoor Set to Portray Parshuram in ‘Ramayan’?

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is no stranger to making headlines. After the massive success of his 2023 blockbuster ‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the actor continues to be the talk of the town. While ‘Animal’ sparked debates on everything from Ranbir’s intense performance to the film’s portrayal of toxicity, the actor has since moved on to his next big project—Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. This mythological epic is one of the most anticipated films, and the latest buzz surrounding it is bound to surprise fans.

It was initially reported that Ranbir Kapoor would be portraying Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana. However, recent reports reveal that this is only partially true. According to Peeping Moon, Ranbir will not only play Lord Rama but also take on the role of Parashuram, another avatar of Lord Vishnu. This dual portrayal adds a unique twist to the epic narrative.

The character of Parashuram holds significant importance in ‘Ramayana,’ especially during the encounter with Lord Rama after his marriage to Sita. Parashuram, known for his fierce persona, challenges Rama, making it a key moment in the story. Sources suggest that Ranbir's look as Parashuram will be "distinct and unrecognizable," heightening the anticipation for this epic face-off on the silver screen.

Joining Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Ramayana’ is South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, who will be seen in a pivotal role. Her addition to the cast has generated excitement among fans who are eager to see how she will bring her character to life in this grand adaptation. Sai Pallavi’s natural acting style and screen presence are expected to add depth to the mythological epic.

As if the news of Ranbir’s dual role wasn’t enough, rumors are swirling that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has been cast in ‘Ramayana’ as well. After his powerful performance as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ Big B is reportedly set to lend his iconic baritone voice to Jatayu, the valiant bird who fought Ravana during Sita’s abduction.

It's rumored that the filmmakers are using advanced VFX technology to scan Amitabh Bachchan’s eyes, further enhancing Jatayu’s portrayal.

While these reports have created a wave of excitement among fans, it's important to remember that they remain unconfirmed. The filmmakers have yet to officially announce the casting details and plot twists that have taken the internet by storm. Until then, fans will have to wait patiently to see how this epic tale unfolds on the big screen.