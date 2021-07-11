Is this Rajinikanth's last film?

Kollywood stalwart Rajinikanth commands a huge fan base and is still one of the much-loved actors in the industry. For the past few years, we have been hearing so many speculations on Rajinikanth's retirement as an actor.



There was a point of time, rumors were rife that Rajini will stop acting after the 2021 general elections in Tamil Nadu. Though the rumors came to rest for a couple of months, a fresh buzz has begun again. Kollywood is gossiping that Rajini is planning to call it quits. According to the latest reports, Rajinikanth's last film will be under the direction of his younger daughter Soundarya. For the uninitiated, Soundarya marked her directorial debut with her father's 'Kochadaiyaan' in 2014. It seems like she will wield the megaphone for her father's last film as well.



Rajini is currently in the USA and is undergoing some health check-ups. If the rumors are true, then we can expect a formal announcement regarding the Rajini-Soundarya film.

