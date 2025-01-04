Isha Malviya talks about the connection with her role in ‘Lovely Lolla’

Actress Isha Malviya, who is all set to star in the upcoming web series Lovely Lolla produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, has shared insights into her character and the unique dynamics in the show. In the series, Isha plays the role of Lovely, a straightforward and familiar young woman whose life revolves around her deep love for one person—her Nani.

Describing her character, Isha says, “Lovely is a very peaceful and straightforward girl. She’s someone who manages everything around her and has only been in love with one person since her life began, and that’s Nani.” She further adds, “The bond between Nani and Lovely is above everything else. It’s really special.”

Despite the strong connection she shares with Lovely, Isha admits that she doesn’t entirely relate to her character. "I actually don’t relate to Lovely at all because she is shant (peaceful), but I do connect with her in one way—she loves giving it back to anyone who speaks ill of her or her Nani,” Isha reveals, highlighting the boldness that defines her character.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Lovely Lolla is the unconventional relationship between Lovely and her mother, Lola. Isha explains, “It’s the first mother-daughter duo where love is not the central theme. They don’t live together, and their relationship is very different from what you’d expect from a typical mother-daughter bond. But as the show progresses, viewers will uncover the suspense behind their dynamic.”

On her chemistry with co-actor Nikkhil Khurana, who plays a pivotal role in the series, Isha shares that the two have become great friends. “It’s going to be crazy because both on and off camera, we are a crazy trio. Our dynamic will definitely work for the audience and for us,” she says, clearly excited about their on-screen camaraderie.

Isha also spoke warmly about working with producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, describing them as family. “I don’t need to make a comment on them because they are not just producers to me—they are family. I’ve known them for a long time, and our relationship has become gold over time. They are an ideal couple, not just in work but in personal life too,” she says, praising their understanding and balance.

Fans can catch Isha and the rest of the cast in Lovely Lolla, which will soon be available on Dreamiyata Dramaa's official YouTube page. With a unique storyline and compelling characters, the show promises to offer a fresh take on family dynamics and relationships.
















