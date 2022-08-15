Ishaan Khattar And Mrunal Thakur's Pippa Teaser Is Out On The Occasion Of Independence Day…

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the whole nation is celebrating the National Festival with much pride and glory. Many of the film stars extended the 'Independence Day' wishes to all their fans and also participated in the flag hoisting events. Off late, war dramas are trending and thus the young actor Ishaan Khattar also picked the same genre movie 'Pippa' and is all set to showcase a few glimpses of the Indo-Pak 1971 war by portraying the character of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Being a war drama, the makers dropped the teaser of this movie on this special day on social media…



Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur and the makers shared the teaser on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Ishaan also wrote, "PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022. On the momentous occasion of our country's Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we've collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It's been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come. @rajamenon @mrunalthakur @priyanshupainyuli @sonirazdan @arrahman @ronnie.screwvala #SiddharthRoyKapur #BrigadierBalramSinghMehta @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms @saregama_official".

Going with the teaser, it is set with the backdrop of India-Pakistan war 1971 and Ishaan Khattar is seen as Captain Balram Singh. After the Prime Minister announces the war with Pakistan, the army begins its attack to free Bangladesh from the hands of Pakistan. Mrunal Thakur also looked classy in a scene while Ishaan is seen leading his team and also seen heading to the war in a heavy vehicle!

Even Mrunal also wrote, "With a great sense of pride, on this 75th Independence Day, we unveil the teaser of #Pippa. An action-packed war drama that brings to life the valour of our soldiers who fought the historic 1971 India-Pakistan war! Releasing in the cinemas on 2nd December 2022."

Taran Adarsh also shared the teaser and wrote, "ISHAAN KHATTER - MRUNAL THAKUR: 'PIPPA' TEASER OUT NOW... From the makers of #RangDeBasanti and #Uri and director of #Airlift... Team #Pippa - the 1971 war film starring #IshaanKhatter, #MrunalThakur, #PriyanshuPainyuli and #SoniRazdan - unveils #PippaTeaser. #Airlift director #RajaKrishnaMenon directs #Pippa... Music by #ARRahman... Produced by #RonnieScrewvala and #SiddharthRoyKapur... 2 Dec 2022 release."

Ishaan is introduced as Captain Balram Singh Mehta and he looked amazing in the soldier avatar. The official description reads, "The film portrays the coming-of-age of a young Mehta as he takes charge of his armoured tank squadron, as well of Independent India as they both take centre-stage and step up to prove themselves. The historic journey paves the path for India's triumph, as Captain Mehta rises to the occasion and leads his troops and nation to victory".

Pippa movie has Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in the prominent roles. Being a war drama, the movie is based on the life story of Brigadier Mehta who was a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron. He fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 along with his siblings. The story is inspired by a true event and the war memoir 'The Burning Chaffees' penned by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Pippa movie showcases the 48-hour battle of Garbipur which was fought on the eastern front of India to free Bangladesh! Even the title has importance as Pippa refers to PT-76 which was a Russian amphibious war tank and in Punjabi, it means an empty ghee ka Dabba that floats on water!

Pippa movie is directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the RSVP and Roy Kapur Films banners. Ace music director AR Rahman scored the tunes for the songs in this war drama.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala earlier spoke to the media and said, "I'm happy that we've begun shooting for Pippa with Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta clapping the inaugural slate. Kicking off the schedule on such a positive note ensures a steady momentum throughout the course of the production. We're raring to go with a brilliant ensemble cast and filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who has a savvy eye for war films."

Pippa movie release date is preponed by a few days and now it will hit the theatres on 2nd December, 2022!