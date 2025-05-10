Iswarya Menon rings in her birthday with glam and gratitude

After captivating Telugu audiences with her action-packed roles, Iswarya Menon continues to shine both on and off the screen. Known for her performance as Agent Vaishnavi in Spy alongside Nikhil Siddhartha and her recent role in Bhaje Vaayu Vegam opposite Karthikeya Gummakonda, Iswarya is fast becoming a notable name in South cinema.

On the occasion of her birthday, the actress took to social media to share a joyful post, dressed in a dazzling black shimmery mini jumpsuit. Sharing a carousel of pictures where she’s seen twirling in celebration, Iswarya wrote, “Woke up to an overwhelming outpour of love, messages, and wishes today! My heart is full of gratitude 🥰 Thank you to each and every one of you who took a moment to make my day special. Happy Birthday to me!”

While her recent Malayalam outing Bazooka with Mammootty didn’t fare well at the box office, her fans remain optimistic that 2025 will be a turning point in her career. With her elegant screen presence, striking looks, and ability to handle diverse roles, Iswarya seems poised for a promising run across South Indian cinema.

As she enters a new chapter, fans and well-wishers are looking forward to seeing her in bolder roles and bigger projects. Here’s to a year filled with growth, spotlight, and strong performances for the ever-charming Iswarya Menon.